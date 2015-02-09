WASHINGTON Feb 9 IBM filed a lawsuit
against Priceline Group Inc on Monday, accusing it of
infringing four IBM patents in running its travel and dining
websites.
International Business Machines Corp asked the U.S. District
Court for the District of Delaware to bar Priceline from using
the patents, to award IBM royalties and to order Priceline to
pay IBM's costs and attorney's fees. IBM also said that the
infringement was willful, and asked for all damages to be
trebled.
IBM said it had approached Priceline about the alleged
infringement.
"Despite IBM's repeated demands, Priceline refuses to
negotiate a license. This lawsuit seeks to stop Priceline from
continuing to use IBM's intellectual property without
authorization," IBM said in its complaint.
Two of the IBM patents are from the late 1990s, one which
tracks prior conversations with a user and another which speeds
Internet transmissions. The third patent is from 2006 and is a
method of showing Internet advertising; a fourth from 2009
improves on a single sign-on.
Priceline also used the patented technology on its websites
kayak.com and opentable.com, IBM alleged.
Priceline was not immediately available for comment.
The case is at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware. It is International Business Machines Corp v. The
Priceline Group Inc, and is No. 15-00137.
