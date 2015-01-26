UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
SEATTLE Jan 26 An IBM spokesman dismissed a Forbes magazine report claiming the technology giant was preparing to cut about 26 percent of its workforce.
IBM is in the process of layoffs, as disclosed in its latest earnings report last week, but it will affect "several thousand" employees only, according to an emailed statement from IBM to Reuters. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.