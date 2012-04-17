* EPS $2.78 vs Street view $2.65
* Rev $24.7 bln vs Street view $24.78 bln
* Raises guidance to at least $15 from $14.85
* Shares slip in late trade
By Nicola Leske
April 17 IBM's revenue fell slightly
short of Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down
almost 2 percent in late trade even as the company beat
quarterly profit expectations and boosted its 2012 earnings
target on strong software demand.
International Business Machines, whose shares had closed up
2 percent on Tuesday, reported revenue of $24.7 billion -- flat
with the previous year and below analyst expectations for $24.78
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which has been shifting its focus from hardware
to higher-margin services and software over the past decade,
raised its full year target to at least $15 adjusted earnings
per share on strong demand for its software services and growth
in emerging markets.
Analysts had on average anticipated $14.94. IBM's previous
target was for at least $14.85.
Despite the share reaction, some investors were heartened by
the strong guidance for the full year and IBM's profit growth.
"I think the stock was priced for perfection," said ISI
Group analyst Brian Marshall. "Revenue was a little light
relative to expectations. They did a good job on the bottom
line. The guidance was good."
IBM's Chief Financial Officer Mark Loughridge promised IBM
would deliver revenue growth again in the second half of the
year once it overcomes some obstacles in the second quarter such
as currency headwinds and two challenging projects in Japan.
"I think stabilizing Japan in the second half and seeing the
new announcement contribution from our hardware base of
business, that's going to be a significant dynamic," Loughridge
said on a call with analysts, adding that the challenges in
Japan were "a bit of an anomaly".
ISI's Marshall said IBM was careful to pursue revenue that
would also lead to margin growth.
"What they're doing is maximizing their operating margins by
making sure they're not taking on revenue opportunities that
aren't going to give them high margins," Marshall said.
SOFTWARE SHINES
Loughridge said the software business -- IBM's largest
segment -- had a strong quarter with revenue of $5.6 billion, up
5 percent and that its smallest unit, the systems and technology
business, declined as expected, falling 7 percent.
In services, IBM said its IT consultancy unit GBS declined 2
percent mainly due to problems in Japan and little demand in the
public sector, while demand for its infrastructure services grew
2 percent.
Asked about his expectations for Europe, Loughridge said it
looked "pretty stable", noting that growth in the United Kingdom
and Spain was particularly strong.
Rival outsourcing company Accenture cheered investors last
month by beating expectations on strong growth in Europe,
especially after competitors such as Infosys and Cognizant had
warned of lower IT spending due to the Eurozone debt crisis.
IBM also competes with business software makers Oracle Corp
and SAP AG as well as computing giant Hewlett
Packard.
IBM said earnings per share, excluding items, in the first
three months of the year were $2.78 -- beating average analysts'
earnings per share of $2.65. Net earnings rose 7 percent to $3.1
billion.
The company's shares fell 2 percent to $203.50 in late trade
after closing up 2 percent at $207.45 on New York Stock
Exchange.