By Marina Lopes and Anya George Tharakan
Oct 20 International Business Machines Corp
reported a marked slowdown in business in September and
abandoned its 2015 operating earnings target on Monday, as weak
client spending and a slumping software sector weighed down
quarterly revenue.
IBM shares fell nearly 7 percent to a three-year low, a blow
for legendary investor Warren Buffett whose Berkshire Hathaway
Inc is its top shareholder. The decline shaved more
than $13 billion off of IBM's market cap, which stood at $182
billion at the stock market close on Friday.
"We are disappointed in our performance," said Ginni
Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.
"We saw a marked slowdown in September in client buying
behavior, and our results also point to the unprecedented pace
of change in our industry."
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, is
struggling to keep up with shifts in the industry as hardware
becomes increasingly commoditized. The company, once best known
for mainframe computers, has been pivoting to higher-margin
businesses such as security software and cloud services, but
growth in those areas has failed to offset weakness elsewhere.
In a move to rid itself of one underperforming business,
IBM also said on Monday it will hive off its loss-making
semiconductor unit to contract chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc. In
a sign of the unit's weakness, IBM is paying Globalfoundries
$1.5 billion to take the unit over.
"Some of these fundamental shifts in the industry are
happening faster than we planned," Rometty said on a call with
analysts. "We are continuing to remix to higher value."
IBM is hardly the only technology company having a hard time
keeping up with the shift to Internet-based software and storage
systems. German software maker SAP SA cut its 2014
operating profit forecast on Monday, citing a
faster-than-expected move to cloud-based software
. Oracle Corp has grappled with similar
issues.
IBM will divest low-performing businesses that will
contribute almost $7 billion in revenue this year, and plans to
continue getting out of those sectors, Rometty said.
Revenue from the company's cloud service unit, which allows
businesses to access software and data remotely, grew more than
50 percent in the quarter, while mobile revenue doubled.
Still, they were not enough to offset weakness in servers
and other hardware, as well as some software business lines.
An appreciating U.S. currency, which lowers the value of
foreign revenue as reported in dollars, also weighed on earnings
and will have a significant impact on profits in the fourth
quarter and in 2015, Chief Financial Officer Martin Schroeter
said.
The company is also preparing to take a $600 million charge
for "workforce restructuring," but did not specify how many
employees would be affected.
IBM, which said it would announce a new operating earning
per share target for 2015 in January, reported a 4 percent drop
in third-quarter revenues as clients held back on spending in
September.
"IBM needs to find success and growth in the cloud through
organic and acquisitive means in our opinion, otherwise there
could be some darker days ahead for the tech giant (and its
investors)," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.
Revenue fell to $22.4 billion in the quarter from $23.34
billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $23.37 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit from continuing operations dropped to $3.46
billion, or $3.46 per share, from $4.14 billion, or $3.77 per
share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.68 per share,
missing the average analyst estimate of $4.31 per share.
IBM shares fell were down $12.90 to $169.15 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway holds a 7 percent stake in
IBM, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes in New York and Anya George Tharakan
in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Ted Kerr, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Andre Grenon)