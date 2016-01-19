BRIEF-Golden Dawn announces private placement
* Golden Dawn Minerals Inc - intends to raise up to $2,345,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units at of $0.335/ ft unit
Jan 19 International Business Machines Corp reported a 8.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue as a strong dollar and tepid IT spending weighed on the Big Blue's results.
Revenue dropped to $22.06 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $24.11 billion. Revenue adjusted for currency fell 2 percent.
Net income fell to $4.46 billion, or $4.59 per share, from $5.48 billion, or $5.51 per share a year earlier.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
