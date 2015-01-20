Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
Jan 20 International Business Machines Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by increasing demand for its fast-growing cloud business.
Net income fell to $5.48 billion, or $5.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.19 billion, or $5.73 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.81 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $5.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's largest technology services company's total revenue fell nearly 12 percent to $24.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 10 SoftBank's bid to merge its satellite technology startup with Intelsat SA teetered on Wednesday, as some Intelsat creditors held up the deal and a few made a last-minute offer to rescue it, people familiar with the matter said.