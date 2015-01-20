(Corrects average analyst estimate for 2015 operating earnings to $16.53 from $16.51 in third paragraph)

Jan 20 International Business Machines Corp posted a new 2015 profit target and quarterly revenue that both missed analysts' estimates, as it grapples with dwindling demand for servers and storage products.

Shares of the world's largest technology services company fell 1.8 percent to $154.01 in extended trading.

IBM forecast 2015 operating earnings of $15.75 to $16.50 per share, just shy of analysts' average estimate of $16.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company last year withdrew its long-term plan to hit $20 per share in operating earnings for 2015, as it faltered in its move away from hardware to focus on higher-margin businesses such as security software and cloud services.

The company has been divesting underperforming businesses in an attempt to move into the new era of cloud computing, a struggle shared by other established technology leaders.

"IBM as well as other tech stalwarts such as Oracle , SAP, HP and Cisco face major headwinds as they adjust to this new cloud paradigm shift, which coupled with a cloudy IT spending environment have negatively impacted results," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets.

SAP, Europe's largest software group, on Tuesday cut key profit forecasts and abandoned a target for higher margins, saying its stepped-up push to deliver products via the cloud would dampen profitability until at least 2018.

IBM's total revenue fell nearly 12 percent to $24.11 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Revenue from hardware fell 39 percent to $2.41 billion.

Net income fell to $5.48 billion, or $5.51 per share, from $6.19 billion, or $5.73 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.81 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.41 per share on revenue of $24.77 billion.

IBM shares closed at $156.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Richard Chang)