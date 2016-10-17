Oct 17 International Business Machines Corp
reported its smallest drop in quarterly revenue in more
than four years, helped by continued growth in the company's
cloud and analytics businesses.
The company's revenue marginally fell to $19.23 billion in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $19.28 billion a year
earlier.
Net income fell to $2.85 billion, or $2.98 per share, from
$2.95 billion, or $3.01 per share.
Under Chief Executive Ginni Rometty, the company has shifted
towards more profitable areas such as cloud services, analytics,
and security.
Revenue from those areas, which the company calls "strategic
imperatives", rose 16 percent to $8 billion in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)