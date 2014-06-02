June 2 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has completed its probe on how International Business
Machines Corp reports revenue from its cloud computing
business and does not intend to recommend any enforcement
action, the company said.
The company did not provide details or reasons for the
investigation.
The company said last July that it was facing an
investigation from the Division of Enforcement of the SEC as to
how it reported its cloud computing business
revenue.
IBM reported $4.4 billion in revenue from its cloud
computing business in 2013.
IBM shares closed at $185.69 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)