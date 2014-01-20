(Corrects source in paragraph 3 to Wall Street Journal from
Bloomberg)
Jan 20 International Business Machines Corp
is thinking of selling off its low-end server business
and Dell Inc may be among potential bidders, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing sources.
A deal to sell all or part of the world's largest technology
service company's x86 server business to China's Lenovo Group
Ltd fell through as the two sides couldn't agree on a
price, sources had said last year.
Whether Lenovo was still interested in the business and if
there are any more potential buyers was not clear, the Wall
Street Journal report said. (r.reuters.com/bup26v)
The low-margin, but high-growth businesses will help Dell,
which has been trying to increase sales, gain scale as it
focuses more on enterprise clients.
Founder Michael Dell succeeded in taking the company private
in a $25 billion deal last year after prolonged trouble. [ID:
nL2N0H80R4]
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Joyjeet Das)