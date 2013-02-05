Feb 5 Technology services provider IBM
on Tuesday said it is aiming to take on competitors such as
Oracle and Hewlett Packard by offering a more
affordable Power Systems server and storage product range later
this month.
"Big data and cloud technologies that were once only
affordable to large enterprises are now available to the
masses," said Rod Adkins, a Senior Vice President in IBM's
Systems & Technology Group.
The company said it was rolling out new servers based on its
Power architecture with the Power Express 710 starting at
$5,947.
"The 710 is competitively priced to commodity hardware from
Oracle and HP," IBM said, referring to Oracle's Sparc servers
and HP's Itanium integrity servers.
"With these new systems, IBM is forging an aggressive
expansion of its Power and Storage Systems business into SMB
(small- and medium-sized businesses) and growth markets," Adkins
added.
Forrester Research analyst Rich Fichera said that while the
product range would not "make or break IBM," it was a signal to
competitors and customers alike.
"They are serving notice to competitors saying we are not
giving up and by continuing to offer ever-improving performance
to customers, they are making sure there's no temptation to
switch," he said.
The product launches on Tuesday. IBM said it will start
delivering by Feb. 20.