Oct 20 Shares of International Business Machines
Corp hit a five-year low on Tuesday, a day after the
company's lackluster results and forecast showed that it would
be a while before its focus on lucrative cloud computing
business makes up for revenue lost to divestitures.
At least nine brokerages lowered their price target on IBM's
stock after the company posted a bigger-than-expected drop in
third-quarter revenue and cut its full-year profit forecast.
IBM shares fell as much as 5.8 percent to $140.51. The last
time the stock declined more than 5 percent was after the
company's disappointing second-quarter results in July.
At least six of 19 analysts covering the stock have a price
target that is less than the stock's low of the day. Analysts
median price target is $150, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"While IBM is another quarter along in its transition and
seeing good growth in several strategic areas, it is not yet
sufficient enough to offset the pressures in the legacy
businesses," Wells Fargo Securities analysts noted, adding that
growth could be at least a few quarter away.
It was the 14th quarter in a row that IBM has posted a
reduction in revenue, as it gets rid of low-margin businesses
such as cash registers, low-end servers and semiconductors to
focus on high-growth areas such as security software and data
analytics, besides cloud-based services.
Analysts expect that IBM will post an increase in quarterly
revenue only in the third quarter of next fiscal year, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We believe that IBM faces a long transition driven by
pressure in legacy business units/products that are greater than
the impact of strategic imperatives. Moreover, this quarter we
saw meaningful weakness in software margins," BMO Capital
Markets analyst Keith Bachman wrote in a note.
Up to Monday's close, IBM's shares had fallen about 7
percent this year.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)