TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Suruga Bank said on Thursday that the Tokyo District Court had ordered Japan IBM to pay 7.4 billion yen ($89.3 million) in compensation over a cancelled 9.5 billion yen computer system order.

The regional bank based in Shizuoka, central Japan, had sued the Japan unit of International Business Machines Corp for 11.1 billion yen in damages in 2008, saying the IT consulting giant had failed to build a computer system using the specified software.