BRUSSELS, June 29 Toshiba Tec Corp secured EU regulatory approval on Friday for its $850 million acquisition of IBM's point-of-sale terminal business, which will make it the world's biggest vendor of such terminals.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said that after investigating how the merger would affect the market, it found that the merged group would still face credible competitors.

"The investigation revealed that the parties were not each other's closest competitors and that customers can easily switch suppliers," the Commission said in a statement.

The deal will boost the client portfolio of Toshiba Tec, which is half owned by Toshiba Corp, securing it the custom of Wal-mart Stores and Toys "R" Us Inc..