Jan 9 IBM said it will invest more than
$1 billion to establish a new business unit for Watson, as the
tech giant hopes to get more revenue from the supercomputer
system that beat humans on the television quiz show "Jeopardy".
The world's largest technology service provider said the IBM
Watson Group will be headed by Michael Rhodin, who was
previously senior vice president of IBM's software solutions
group.
IBM said the investment includes a $100 million equity fund
to boost innovation at its Watson Developers Cloud, which it
opened up to external application developers last year.
The unit will have about 2,000 employees and will be based
in New York City.
Watson, which beat expert "Jeopardy" quiz show contestants
in 2011, is an artificial intelligence super computer system
named after legendary International Business Machines President
Thomas Watson.
Using natural language capabilities and analytics, Watson
processes information akin to how people think, allowing it to
quickly analyze and interpret large amounts of data.
IBM said it has shrunk Watson to the size of three stacked
pizza boxes from its original size of a master bedroom.
Under the Watson Group, IBM will offer the technology, which
is delivered over the cloud and can power new consumer and
enterprise apps, to businesses and industries as well as to
consumers.
IBM said it decided to establish the unit because of strong
demand for cognitive computing.
"We have reached the inflection point where the interest is
overwhelming and we recognized we need to move faster," said
Stephen Gold, vice president of Watson Business.
Watson will be deployed on Softlayer, the cloud computing
infrastructure business IBM bought last year.
Jamie Popkin, managing vice president at research firm
Gartner, said IBM's technology significantly improved how
information can be used and managed.
"I think they've developed something that takes us to the
next step where information management needs to go," said
Popkin.
According to Gartner, by next year there will likely be a
large and growing market for Watson-derived smart advisors and
it said that Crédit Agricole predicted that these systems will
account for more than 12 percent of IBM's total revenue in 2018.
IBM's full year revenue in 2012 was $104.5 billion.