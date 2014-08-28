By Marina Lopes
Machines Corp on Wednesday launched a computer system
that can quickly identify patterns in massive amounts of data,
an ability that IBM said should hasten breakthroughs in science
and medical research.
The computer system, Watson Discovery Advisor, understands
chemical compound interaction and human language and can
visually map out connections in data, the company said in a
statement.
IBM will make the service available through the cloud. Some
researchers and scientists have already been using Watson
Discovery Advisor to sift through the sludge of scientific
papers published daily.
Johnson & Johnson is teaching the system to read and
understand trial outcomes published in journals to speed up
studies of effectiveness of drugs.
Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company is working
with Watson to identify alternate uses for existing drugs.
"On average, a scientist might read between one and five
research papers on a good day," said Dr. Olivier Lichtarge,
investigator and professor of molecular and human genetics,
biochemistry and molecular biology at Baylor College of
Medicine.
He used Watson to automatically analyze 70,000 articles on a
particular protein, a process which could have taken him nearly
38 years.
"Watson has demonstrated the potential to accelerate the
rate and the quality of breakthrough discoveries," he said.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)