BERLIN, April 16 Europe's biggest consumer electronics retailer Media-Saturn is buying a majority stake in Dutch flash sales site iBOOD.com as part of a belated push into e-commerce.

Media-Saturn, majority-owned by Germany's Metro, was slow to respond to the threat from Amazon, only launching online sales in 2010. But it is now investing heavily, with e-commerce accounting for more than 7 percent of turnover.

Amsterdam-based iBOOD.com was founded in 2005 and has 1.4 million members in eight European countries, who receive daily offers for electronics as well as beauty and homewares which last for up to 24 hours.

It made sales in 2014 of 36.4 million euros ($38.7 million).

Media-Saturn said in a statement that iBOOD.com would be run under the umbrella of its Electronics Online Group (EOG), which also controls other online sites such as Redcoon that the company bought in 2011, and Russia's 003.ru.

"The acquisition underlines that Media-Saturn is pursuing an offensive growth strategy in the pure play segment," said EOG head Martin Sinner.

Media-Saturn declined to say how much it had paid for the stake in iBOOD.com.

Media-Saturn, which runs 990 stores in 15 countries, has been hit hard by online competition in recent years, but has reported a recovery in recent months as its investment in e-commerce has started to pay off.

