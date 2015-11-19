DUBAI Nov 19 International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has launched a $500 million five year debut bond issue, which it expects to price later on Thursday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Final pricing was set at 200 basis points over midswaps, after setting initial price thoughts in the area of 200 basis points over midswaps on Wednesday.

The Regulation S Senior offer would come under the A2/A+ rated IBQ's $2 billion euro medium-term note programme.

Citigroup, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers and Union National Bank is the co-lead for the transaction.

