Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic walks off after receiving a red card in the final moments of their Champions League soccer match against Valencia at Mestalla stadium in Valencia February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

LONDON Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was suspended for two games by UEFA on Wednesday for his sending off in the Champions League last 16 first leg match with Valencia, the governing body said.

The Swede was shown a straight red card in stoppage time after lunging at fullback Andres Guardado with his studs up in PSG's 2-1 victory in Spain on February 12.

Ibrahimovic will miss the return leg in Paris on March 6 and the first leg of the quarter-final should the French league leaders progress.

UEFA also rejected Schalke 04's protest that Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba was eligible to play in their first leg in Istanbul on February 20.

Ivorian striker Drogba joined the Turkish club in late January from Shanghai Shenhua. The Chinese club had initially tried to block the transfer saying he had violated the terms of his contract.

"Having examined all the documents of the case, the Control and Disciplinary Body decided to reject the protest lodged by Schalke," UEFA said in a statement.

