DUBLIN Jan 30 Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly known as Anglo Irish Bank, is in talks with a number of parties about selling loans linked to its wealth management unit.

IBRC also said on Monday it had decided to wind down the wealth management division as part of an overall strategy to have itself, a poster child for the lending excesses that forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, closed by 2020.

A source familiar with the situation said the loans linked to the unit and secured by an international property portfolio were valued at nearly 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

The Sunday Times had reported that global distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star was one of the bidders for the loans and had offered around 80 cents on the euro.

IBRC declined to comment on the report.

Lone Star last year agreed to buy sub-performing and non-performing loans with a face value of $5 billion from IBRC. ($1 = 0.7625 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)