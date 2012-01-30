DUBLIN Jan 30 Irish Bank Resolution
Corporation, formerly known as Anglo Irish Bank, is in talks
with a number of parties about selling loans linked to its
wealth management unit.
IBRC also said on Monday it had decided to wind down the
wealth management division as part of an overall strategy to
have itself, a poster child for the lending excesses that forced
Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, closed by 2020.
A source familiar with the situation said the loans linked
to the unit and secured by an international property portfolio
were valued at nearly 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion).
The Sunday Times had reported that global distressed debt
and equity investor Lone Star was one of the bidders for the
loans and had offered around 80 cents on the euro.
IBRC declined to comment on the report.
Lone Star last year agreed to buy sub-performing and
non-performing loans with a face value of $5 billion from IBRC.
($1 = 0.7625 euro)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)