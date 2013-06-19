JAKARTA, June 19 Ibris Group, a Singapore-based
miner, announced plans to build a $1.8 billion nickel pig iron
plant in Sulawesi, the latest in a series of smelter projects
after Indonesia began tightening controls on ore exports.
Indonesia, the world's top nickel ore exporter, has been
pushing for greater returns from its resource wealth. In 2009,
it imposed a ban on unprocessed ore exports after January 2014.
The government, which has faced widespread criticism from
miners and metal importers over the rules, has indicated it may
relax the ore export ban for companies with smelter projects,
however.
Singapore-based Ibris, which expects to export around 3
million tonnes of nickel ore this year, triple its 2011 level,
plans to build the Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace smelter in two
stages, with a total budget of around $1.8 billion.
"We will draw on our own funds as well as external
investment. We have agreed with a consortium of financial
investors to take a share of the project finance," Ibris Group
Chief Executive Arwan Ahimsa told reporters in Jakarta. Ibris
would hold a 51 percent stake in the project.
"We have the engineering and basic design, and we are
adjusting this to suit the site conditions, infrastructure
requirements and support material," Ahimsa said.
On Wednesday, Ibris signed a memorandum of understanding
with China's Yong-Xing Alloy Material Technology Taizhou Co.
Ltd., which will invest in the project.
In the first pilot stage, the development of two modules is
expected to be completed in eight months, Yong-Xing Alloy
Materials General Manager Yizheng Zong said.
The project is the first investment Yong-Xing has made
outside China, Zong said, adding that Yong-Xing would also take
some of its production. China consumes around 27 million tonnes
of nickel pig iron a year, Zong said.
If the pilot stage is successful, the companies plan to roll
out 38 more modules, which could take up to four years to
complete.
The full project is expected to produce 600,000 tonnes of
nickel pig iron a year with a nickel content of around 8
percent. The plant is expected to process 6 million to 8 million
tonnes of nickel ore per year, some of which the company plans
to obtain from other miners in the area.
Much of Indonesia's mining industry has been hoping for a
relaxation in the 2014 ban and of the 20 percent tax on ore
exports, Ibris Nickel Chief Operating Officer Agus Suhartono
said.
"At this stage I think all miners, including Freeport,
Newmont and others, are waiting for this ... We're running out
of steam because of the tight rules," Suhartono said, referring
to Indonesian units of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
and Newmont Mining Corp.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; editing by Jane Baird)