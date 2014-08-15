August 15IBS AG excellence collaboration manufacturing :

* Said on Thursday Q3 2013/2014 revenue of 7.66 million euros vs. 7 million euros year ago

* Said Q3 EBIT up by around 270 pct to 683,000 euros

* Said Q3 licence revenue of 1.53 million euros, up 9.8 pct

* Said Q3 net income of 639,000 euros vs. 221,000 euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: