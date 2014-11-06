Nov 6 IBS Group Holding Ltd
* Announces sanctioning of scheme of arrangement relating to
an exchange of shares and GDRs in IBS Group Holding for shares
in Luxoft Holding, Inc by holders of scheme securities
* Says scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by Isle of Man
High Court of Justice at 2.00 P.M. on Nov. 6
* Says court order sanctioning scheme of arrangement is
expected to become effective on Nov. 7 with registration with
Isle of Man Registrar of Companies
* Says IBS Group GDRs are expected to be cancelled on or
around Nov. 7; a delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange is
expected to occur shortly thereafter
