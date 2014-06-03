June 3 IBS Group Holdings Ltd:
* reports operating results for the quarter and full year ended
March
31, 2014
* says FY 2014 revenues amounted to $903.6 million, an increase
of 3.8pct y-o-y
* says Q4 revenues amounted to $236.7 million versus $198.4
million year ago
* CEO: "we have noticed a significant
transformation of the demand for corporate solutions on the
Russian it
market"
* says market factors forced company to begin
deep reorganization of it services segment aimed at cost
cutting
* says it anticipates reorganization to take
from 12 to 24 months to complete
* revenues from russian operations at $521.2 million in FY
2014,
down 10 percent y-o-y, affected by declining revenue of it
services segment
