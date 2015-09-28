LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's biggest clay brick
manufacturer Ibstock said on Monday it plans to raise 100
million pounds ($152.23 million) through a listing on the London
stock Exchange as it expects to benefit from an increase in
homebuilding.
Shares held by private equity fund Bain and members of the
group's management will also be sold, the company said in a
statement. Ibstock is expected to have a freefloat of around 25
percent after the listing.
The gross proceeds from the sale will allow the group, which
has a 40 percent market share in Britain's clay brick market, to
refinance existing debt. The company has a 24 percent market
share in the Northeast and Midwest U.S. markets through
subsidiary Glen-Gery.
"With UK brick demand now exceeding current manufacturing
capacity, a significant opportunity has been created for a UK
manufacturer to expand capacity," Ibstock CEO Wayne Sheppard
said in a statement.
The company is expected to list in October, following which
it will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.
Ibstock generated net revenues of 395 million pounds and
adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 87 million pounds in the 12
months to June 30, 2015.
JPMorgan and UBS have been appointed global
coordinators for the sale, with Barclays and Numis
acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschilds is financial
adviser to the company.
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Mark Heinrich)