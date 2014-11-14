Nov 14 IC Companys A/S
* Says outlook for 2014/15 unchanged
* Q1 operating profit came to 141 million Danish crowns, an
increase of 3 million crowns compared to the same period last
financial year
* Q1 2014/2015 revenue 827.7 million crowns versus 817.5
million crowns
* Says it is further expected that in the financial year
2014/15, all premium brands of the group will increase ebit and
that the group's non-core business will maintain its current
earnings level
* Says for the group as a whole, in 2014/15 EBIT will be
negatively affected by capacity costs so far covered by the
divested mid-market division
* Says since the group's premium brands - Tiger of Sweden
and by Malene Birger in particular - are expected to continue
the positive development in 2013/14, the group expects total
revenue to increase in the financial year 2014/15
