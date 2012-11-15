MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexican builder ICA
said on Thursday it had received $700 million from the
government-run electricity commission for a turbine at the La
Yesca dam project.
ICA will use the funds to pay down debt related to the
project, the firm said in a statement filed with the Mexican
stock exchange.
Another turbine should be delivered in the following weeks
and ICA will later receive a second payment of more than $300
million, which also will be used to pay debt, it said.
ICA's Mexican shares fell 2.46 percent to 28.59 pesos on
Thursday, while its New York-traded shares fell 2.71
percent to $8.61.