BRIEF-Hanseyachts to market products of French yacht manufacturer Privilege Marine SAS
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK
MEXICO CITY Feb 2 Mexican airport operator OMA said on Tuesday it had sold more than 33 million shares that had been pledged as collateral under a credit agreement between a subsidiary of embattled construction firm ICA and Germany's Deutsche Bank.
OMA said in a statement that the sale of 33,162,600 Series B shares, more than 8 percent of the company's shares, was carried out by Deutsche Bank's brokerage.
Last week, Reuters reported that ICA subsidiary Aeroinvest, which holds ICA's valuable OMA stake, filed a criminal complaint against employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank from seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the construction firm.
ICA defaulted in December after a crash in the peso made its hefty dollar-denominated debt load more expensive.
The company, known for leading major infrastructure projects from airports to highways to dams, has also suffered longer-term pressures as it won fewer contracts.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)
MUMBAI, May 19 Shares in India's state-run Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) rose as much as 28.9 percent on its market debut on Friday, after a strong response to the company's 12.2 billion-rupee ($188 million) initial public offering.