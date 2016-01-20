(Adds analyst's quote, details on company, prior missed
payment)
By Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Struggling Mexican
construction firm ICA will default on a second bond interest
payment, the company said on Wednesday, as it grapples with a
heavy dollar debt load and a reduced stream of projects that
have sapped its cash flow.
The company, hit by a sinking peso that makes its dollar
debt more expensive, said on Wednesday it would not make a
payment of around $6 million on a bond maturing in 2017. It is
due to pay out another $22.25 million on Feb 4.
The news was no surprise to markets after ICA said in
November it wouldn't pay $31 million on a bond maturing in 2024.
The announcement prompted rating agencies to downgrade its debt
deeper into junk territory.
ICA's share price has more than halved since the November
announcement of a bond payment grace period. On Wednesday, the
stock touched an historic low of 1.89 pesos compared with a
price of 16.95 pesos a year ago.
In a client note, Barclays said the second missed payment
was "a foreseeable outcome," but added it hoped the company
would soon release a "credible" restructuring plan in the face
of "major headwinds" from the macro-economic climate.
ICA, which hired Rothschild as financial advisors, said it
hoped to finalize an initial restructuring plan by mid-February.
Wednesday's announcement also named Guadalupe Phillips, a former
Grupo Televisa vice president, as its head of
restructuring.
In the meantime, the firm has sped up efforts to slim down,
selling its stake in waste management firm Proactiva and
offloading homebuilder assets into a venture with a real estate
group. ICA plans to slash around 1,000 employees between this
year and last, Reuters reported.
But the cuts are unlikely to right the company, which said
on Wednesday it is still exploring options to manage its debt
load and sees no specific new transactions on the horizon.
ICA has failed to win important new concessions and has
fallen behind and struggled to make money on existing projects.
It faces a total debt of almost 58 billion pesos and a net
debt of 8.9 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA), as of its latest filing.
