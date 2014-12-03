BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Dec 3 ICA Fluor, an industrial conglomerate joint venture between Mexican builder ICA and Texas-based Fluor Corporation, has signed a contract to build a $1.3 billion coker unit for a refinery in Tula, Mexico, ICA said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.