MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco Santander's Mexico unit had sold almost 7 percent of the shares in the company.

OMA said Santander sold 27,795,120 "series B" shares, 6.95 percent of the shares, which were part of an equity swap with a subsidiary of ICA, Mexico's largest construction company which is in default on debt payments.

Banco Santander Mexico said in a separate statement that it ended an equity swap early on behalf of a shareholder in OMA. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese)