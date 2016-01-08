Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q1 profit up 11.5 pct, boosts dividend
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Monday an 11.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income.
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco Santander's Mexico unit had sold almost 7 percent of the shares in the company.
OMA said Santander sold 27,795,120 "series B" shares, 6.95 percent of the shares, which were part of an equity swap with a subsidiary of ICA, Mexico's largest construction company which is in default on debt payments.
Banco Santander Mexico said in a separate statement that it ended an equity swap early on behalf of a shareholder in OMA. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese)
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY NOW OWNS ABOUT 30 PERCENT IN OPTI AUTOMATION OY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)