MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario
Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco
Santander's Mexico unit had sold 0.9 percent of
shares in the company, which caused the trading volume to exceed
normal ranges on the Mexican stock exchange.
OMA said Santander sold 3.7 million "series B" shares, which
were part of an equity swap with Aeroinvest, a subsidiary of ICA
, Mexico's largest construction company which is in
default on debt payments.
Santander last week sold 27.8 million shares of OMA as part
of the same equity swap on behalf of Aeroinvest.
