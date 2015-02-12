BRIEF-Zhongtong Bus' bus sales down 45.7 pct y/y in January-April
* Says it sold 2,864 buses in Jan-April, down 45.7 percent y/y
OSLO Feb 12 Norwegian food retailer Coop has offered to sell stores in 102 local markets in order to win permission for the planned acquisition of competitor Ica's stores in Norway, the Norwegian Competition Authority said on Thursday.
Ica struck a deal last year to sell its 550 Norwegian stores to Coop for 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($330.22 million).
The competition authority said it now plans to rule on whether or not to allow the deal by March 4. ($1 = 8.4792 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Says it sold 2,864 buses in Jan-April, down 45.7 percent y/y
WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 5 Volkswagen has set itsef fixed targets for raising productivity at its troubled core division through 2020 by pushing cost savings, stemming overseas losses and launching more higher-margin cars.