(Adds CEO comments, detail, background)
Nov 9 Swedish supermarket group ICA Gruppen
posted a slightly bigger third-quarter profit than
forecast on Wednesday and said it was increasing focus on ready
meals in its grocery stores.
* Q3 EBIT before non-recurring items SEK 1.38 bln SEK
($153.26 mln) vs year-ago 1.32 bln and Reuters poll fcast 1.35
bln
* Says ICA stores' market share up slightly in Q3
* Says "in Sweden we saw clearly lower food price
inflation and a significantly lower rate of growth in the market
during the summer. Most of our businesses are showing improved
earnings and have stable or growing margins. We are pleased with
this, especially in view of the slightly
higher level of costs we have in many parts of the group for
ongoing future investments."
* Says market changing fast with new rivals, offerings,
demands
* Says working intensively across a broad front throughout
ICA Gruppen "to ensure that we get things right in this
development regardless of whether it pertains to new store
formats, digital solutions, loyalty programmes, the product
range, or offerings that give customers value for money"
* CEO Per Stromberg to Reuters: ready meal solutions
increasingly important part of ICA stores offering, is
increasing focus on growing ready meal sales, online sales
* CEO: ICA stores' Q3 online sales +47 pct yr/yr
* CEO: in the nearly 200 ICA stores offering online in Q3,
online accounted for 1.6-1.7 pct of sales on average
* In a few stores, online accounts for towards 10 pct of
sales
* CEO: expects around 350 ICA stores to offer online by 2020
* CEO: work to solve ICA Sweden logistics problems "going
the right direction", back to full efficiency end-2017
* CEO: sees room to make acquisitions in the Baltic
countries
* ICA spokesman: rebranding in Estonia of 35 Saastumarket
stores to Rimi, closing of the 8 remaining Saastumarket stores
to be finalised by end-2017, cost about 4.5 mln eur
* Swedish grocery supermarket chain ICA Sweden accounts for
the bulk of ICA Gruppen's sales. The group's operations also
include a pharmacy chain, a home textiles chain, a bank, real
estate and Baltic grocery chain Rimi.
* Shares outperform wider market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9781 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos; editing by
Johannes Hellstrom)