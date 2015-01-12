BRIEF-Topre to purchase 20.0 pct stake in MARUJUN Co Ltd
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
Jan 12 Ica Gruppen Ab :
* Sales in swedish ica stores rose by 4.1% in december 2014 compared with corresponding month last year
* Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 3.0% Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11