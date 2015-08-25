STOCKHOLM Aug 25 Food retailer ICA Gruppen has made a cash offer for the remaining shares in Hemtex as it sees better opportunities to boost sales and profitability with a wholly owned subsidiary, ICA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sweden's ICA, which already holds 68.5 percent of the shares in Hemtex, said it offered 7.50 crowns per share, valuing the interior design retailer at 719 million crowns ($87 million).

The offer corresponds to a premium of 44 percent in relation to Monday's closing price of 5.20 crowns. Hemtex shares, which peaked at around 104 crowns in the beginning of 2007, rose 42 percent to 7.40 crowns in early trading.

Shares in ICA are up 0.9 percent while the broader Stockholm market gained 1.0 percent as of 0715 GMT.

Hemtex has struggled with profitability, but in recent years it has undergone changes to improve profitability and efficiency in the organisation.

ICA said the transformation had resulted in both increased sales and profitability and said it sees better preconditions for a continued sales improvement for a wholly owned subsidiary as the number of sales channels would increase.

In the first six months this year, Hemtex had a negative operating margin of 9.3 percent compared with a negative operating margin of 12.2 percent in the corresponding period last year.

ICA said owners representing 16.3 percent of the shares had already undertaken to accept the offer, which has an acceptance period between September 3 and October 1.

It also said Hemtex' board will evaluate the offer and come back no later than two weeks before expiry of the acceptance period. ($1 = 8.2700 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)