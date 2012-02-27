Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA posted on Monday a fourth-quarter net profit of 127 million pesos ($9 million), a jump of 81 percent compared with the same quarter in 2010.
ICA's revenues were 12.8 billion pesos in the October-December period, up from 9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27