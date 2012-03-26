Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican homebuilder Empresas ICA on Monday said it appointed Alonso Quintana as chief executive of the company, replacing current CEO Jose Luis Guerrero, who will retire.
Quintana, currently chief operating officer and head of ICA's executive committee, was also chief financial officer from 2007 to 2011.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.