MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican construction firm ICA said on Friday that its third quarter net profit plunged 61 percent from a year ago, when the company recorded an extraordinary gain from the sale of a tollroad project.

ICA earned 350.5 million pesos ($27 million) in the July-September period compared to 898.5 million pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

The company's operating income dropped 30 percent while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 12 percent in the quarter.

"The decrease was principally the result of the gain of 440 million pesos in the third quarter of 2011 from the sale of the two highways to our affiliate Red de Carreteras de Occidente," the company said, explaining the EBITDA contraction.

"Excluding the effect of this transaction in the third quarter 2011 results, adjusted EBITDA would have increased 14 percent" in the July-September quarter of this year, it added.

Quarterly revenues rose 8 percent to 12.3 billion pesos.

ICA shares closed flat at 28.28 pesos on Friday while its New York-traded stock slipped 0.34 percent to $8.74.