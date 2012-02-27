Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA posted on Monday a fourth-quarter net profit jump of 81 percent from a year before, driven by strong sales.
ICA earned 127 million pesos ($9 million) in the October-December period, compared with 70 million pesos in the same quarter of 2010.
The company, which builds roads and dams alike, had quarterly revenues of 12.8 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, up from 9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
ICA and partner Fluor Corp recently won a $135 million design contract for a new refinery from giant Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex
ICA shares dropped 1.82 percent to 24.75 pesos in early dealings on Monday
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27