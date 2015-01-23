BRIEF-TDC Q1 EBITDA ex-items DKK 2.13 billion, slightly above expectations
* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS; EBITDA > DKK 8.2BN; EFCF: STABLE OR MODERATE GROWTH; DPS: DKK 1.05
Jan 23 ICA Gruppen AB
* Anders Nyberg appointed CEO of ICA Gruppen's pharmacy operations
* The pharmacy operations, which include Apotek Hjärtat and the Cura pharmacies, will be a separate segment and Anders Nyberg will be a member of ICA Gruppen's Executive Management team
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.