BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services enters amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Financial Services - on may 3, through its units entered into amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of Dec. 4, 2015 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss after reporting a profit in the same period last year.
The company reported a loss of 2.082 billion pesos ($141 million), compared to a profit of 520 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* SIFCO Industries, Inc ("SIFCO") announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results