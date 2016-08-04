BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexico's bourse on Thursday briefly suspended trading in shares of ICA after the construction firm's stock rose sharply.
The company has been battling a heavy debt load and its shares have fallen sharply over the past year.
The stock exchange quickly lifted the suspension.
ICA's shares were up by more than 24 percent on Thursday at 1847 GMT. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement