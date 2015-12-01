(Updates with new share price and context)
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Shares in troubled Mexican
construction company ICA plummeted by more than a fifth on
Tuesday to their lowest level in more than 13 years after it
said it would enter a grace period on a bond payment.
ICA, which has struggled with a heavy debt load and
a sharp fall in the peso against the dollar, said it had hired
Rothschild as a financial advisor in October to "explore ways to
improve liquidity and reduce leverage".
It said at the time it had no intention of suspending
payments or declaring bankruptcy.
On Monday the company said it would enter a 30-day grace
period after failing to pay a $31 million coupon due on Sunday.
Trading in the company's stock was stopped on Tuesday just
after 1030 local time. The shares resumed trading minutes after
and by 1726 GMT were down by more than 23 percent to 4.09 pesos,
the lowest price since September 2002.
The shares have lost more than three quarters of their value
this year.
Losses at the company, which is one of the largest and
best-known construction firms in the country, tripled in the
third-quarter.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Andrew Hay)