Dec 9 Icade SA :

* Announces the repurchase of 28.7 percent of its outstanding 2017 ORNANEs for a unit price of 138.50 euros

* Settlement and delivery of the 2017 ORNANEs bought back is expected on Dec. 12

* Following the repurchase proposal, 670,231 2017 ORNANEs, representing 47.7 percent of the number of 2017 ORNANEs originally issued remain outstanding

* ORNANEs are convertible bonds