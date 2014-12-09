BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group reports Q1 revenue of $48.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 9 Icade SA :
* Announces the repurchase of 28.7 percent of its outstanding 2017 ORNANEs for a unit price of 138.50 euros
* Settlement and delivery of the 2017 ORNANEs bought back is expected on Dec. 12
* Following the repurchase proposal, 670,231 2017 ORNANEs, representing 47.7 percent of the number of 2017 ORNANEs originally issued remain outstanding
* ORNANEs are convertible bonds Source text: bit.ly/1ugAHFy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mercantile Bank Corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 results