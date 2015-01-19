ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19 Icade SA :
* Announces two new signatures for lease extension and/or renewal
* Signs with French Ministry of Justice a lease for 2,700 square meters in Millénaire 2 building in Paris
* Xerox France is to lease additional 3,000 square meters at Icade Roissy Paris Nord 2 park for firm six-year time Source text: bit.ly/1B7o6uy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago