Jan 19 Icade SA :

* Announces two new signatures for lease extension and/or renewal

* Signs with French Ministry of Justice a lease for 2,700 square meters in Millénaire 2 building in Paris

Xerox France is to lease additional 3,000 square meters at Icade Roissy Paris Nord 2 park for firm six-year time