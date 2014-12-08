(Repeats without changes to attach to corrected alerts)
Dec 8 Icade SA :
* Announces intention to buy back all or part of convertible
bonds in cash and/or in new shares due January 1, 2017
* Says Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking will
act as an intermediary
* Proposed buy back is expected to start on Monday and run
until end of trading on December 9, 2014 but may be terminated
early without notice
* Says number of outstanding 2017 bonds is 940,641
Source text: bit.ly/1G6vBEi
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)