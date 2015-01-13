Jan 13 Icade SA :

* Has sold the Link building located on Boulevard De Grenelle in the 15th district of Paris to Assurances Du Credit Mutuel

* Sale was signed on Dec. 23, 2014

* Disposed of 257.2 million euros ($303 million) in assets in December 2014, including Link and Mr Bricolage Source text: bit.ly/1KG7saW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8491 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)