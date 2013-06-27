PARIS, June 27 French insurer Icade
said it cleared a legal hurdle in its bid to take over
Groupama's real estate unit Silic in order to create
an office property company with more than 10 billion euros ($13
billion) of assets.
The Paris Court of Appeal rejected appeals against a
previous ruling by France's AMF financial watchdog giving the
transaction the go-ahead, Icade said in a statement on Thursday.
The court's ruling confirming the deal's "validity and
regularity" followed a vote in favour of it by Silic's board,
Icade said.
Icade added that the AMF planned to publish a notice in the
near future to set a closing date for the takeover offer.
The state-brokered deal was first unveiled in December 2011
in an effort to boost Groupama's solvency margin. Icade is a
unit of state bank Caisse des Depots.
($1 = 0.7691 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)