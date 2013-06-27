PARIS, June 27 French insurer Icade said it cleared a legal hurdle in its bid to take over Groupama's real estate unit Silic in order to create an office property company with more than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of assets.

The Paris Court of Appeal rejected appeals against a previous ruling by France's AMF financial watchdog giving the transaction the go-ahead, Icade said in a statement on Thursday.

The court's ruling confirming the deal's "validity and regularity" followed a vote in favour of it by Silic's board, Icade said.

Icade added that the AMF planned to publish a notice in the near future to set a closing date for the takeover offer.

The state-brokered deal was first unveiled in December 2011 in an effort to boost Groupama's solvency margin. Icade is a unit of state bank Caisse des Depots. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)