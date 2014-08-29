Aug 29 Ica :
* To sell forma with publications that include Icakuriren and
Hus & Hem, to the Danish media company Egmont
* the divestment of Forma is not expected to generate any
earnings impact for ICA Gruppen
* In a separate deal, the trade magazines Icanyheter and Market
will be sold to ICA-handlarnas Förbund
* The enterprise value for the magazines market and icanyheter,
to be acquired
by Ica-handlarnas förbund, amounts to approximately SEK 20
million
* Says the divestment process for cervera will be initiated
during autumn 2014
* Forma Publishing Group had sales totalling SEK 242 million in
the period July 2013-June 2014 and posted an operating profit
excluding non-recurring items of SEK 16 million for the twelve
months period
